Big rig loses control, rolls over on Finesilver Curve, near downtown

The highway interchange is notorious for the amount of accidents that have occurred on it.

SAN ANTONIO — Traffic is flowing again on the Finesilver Curve after an 18-wheeler truck rolled over near downtown early Tuesday.

That accident ended up blocking parts of the exit for I-35 south getting on to I-10 west just after midnight.

This stretch of roadway is well known for the many accidents similar to this one, most involving big rigs, that occur there.

No word on the truck driver's condition or what they were carrying in their big rig.

