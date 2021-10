The driver was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was driving his new pickup truck when he crashed into a tree, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on Cesar Chavez downtown.

Police said the man was driving westbound when he crashed into a tree and brick landscaping.

The driver was not injured and he was the only person in the vehicle. He arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.