3-year-old injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into home, witness pulls girl from rubble, police say

A nurse passing by the crash scene rescued the toddler and although the suspect tried to run away, officers caught him.

SAN ANTONIO — A 3-year-old girl is in stable condition after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home on the northeast side late Wednesday, police said. A nurse who witnessed the crash jumped into action and pulled her from the rubble.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the girl was rescued by a nurse who happened to be driving by when the crash happened in the 600 block of Wyndale. She carried the victim to an ambulance.

The 45-year-old suspect ran off, but police caught him a few blocks away and placed him under arrest. Investigators said the man was driving at a high rate of speed, going southbound on Dalewood Place when he came up to an intersection, failed to make a turn and crashed into the house.