Donations needed for SAISD Grads headed for college

SAISD Foundation looking to lighten the load on 150 mostly first generation college students.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio ISD Foundation is asking for the community’s help in setting up some of their newest graduates for college success.

A lonely sandwich board sat outside the Alamo Convocation center on Thursday. On it, were the words “Luggage and Dorm room drop off. Honk! Let us know you’re here!” SAISD Foundation volunteers were just inside the doors to avoid the heat, listening for cars to pull up with donations.

They started around noon collecting donations of luggage and dorm-room supplies.

These will go to 150 freshmen, most of them first-generation college students.

"Our hope is that our college students will know that their community is behind them. As first-generation college students, supporting their post-secondary journey is especially meaningful," said Carrie Smith, SAISD Foundation's alumni and community engagement manager.

They are looking for new or gently used travel bags, luggage, blankets & bedding for extra-large twin beds, towels, laundry hampers, shower supplies. The one exception is pillows, those need to be new.

They are also taking monetary donations. Fifty dollars is enough to fully support one student with a ‘bed in a bag and other essentials.

Smith said this is a way to lighten the load on students, many of whom have just gone through a stressful application process.

“We’re excited that we can help them by getting them set up and not have to worry about things like sheets and bedding and just getting their dorm room set up so they’re happy there at their college campus,” she said.