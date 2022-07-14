Here's what you need to know about monkeypox as cases rise in the US

The CDC says the virus spreads through direct contact with infection with a rash, scabs, or bodily fluid.

SAN ANTONIO — Cases of monkeypox are rising across the state. Metro Health now reports two cases in Bexar County with a total of 42 in Texas.

The big change this week is testing. We know how much of a problem that was with COVID when testing was rolled out so slowly. But with this disease testing is being rolled out quickly.

A statement from Quest Diagnostics said..."The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of broad access to quality laboratory testing for emerging infectious diseases. Quest's laboratory developed test complements the CDC test, supporting the public effort with an automated test option for the monkeypox virus."

Not only is testing ramping up but also vaccination which has already rolled out in states like New York and California where cases are much higher. "It stimulates your immune system so you are better prepared to fight the monkeypox," said Rolf Sass Sorenson from Bavarian Nordic, who manufactures a monkeypox vaccine.

The most common symptoms of monkey pox are fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

Deena Sutter, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from the Baptist Health System added, "Monkeypox is pretty close to smallpox, although monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox is. Well, at least it's felt to be less contagious."

The CDC says the virus spreads through direct contact with infection with a rash, scabs, or bodily fluid. Through respiratory secretions or prolonged face-to-face, or intimate contact. Touching items that the infection previously touched. It can also spread through pregnancy to the fetus. And through infected animals.

Professor Jimmy Whitworth, an epidemiologist from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said, "I think one is that anybody who comes into contact with this virus is likely to get infected."