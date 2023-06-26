Death of San Antonio International Airport ground crew worker ruled a suicide, NTSB not investigating

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office released more details on the ground crew worker's death.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio International Airport ground crew member died on Friday night after being sucked into a jet engine, officials say.

On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a suicide, due to blunt and sharp force injuries. The medical examiner's office and family identified the worker as 27-year-old David Renner.

The NTSB responded to the latest details in a statement on Monday.

“The NTSB will not be opening an investigation into this event. There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport,” an NTSB spokesperson said.

The family of Renner says he was working for a company that Delta Airlines contracts for ground support.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” a statement from Delta Airlines read.

Unifi Aviation, the company Renner worked for, told KENS 5 it will have grief counselors on site through Tuesday.

