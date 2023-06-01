San Antonio airport recognized for diversity efforts and opportunities

The recognition was announced Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A national nonprofit that works to boost opportunities for women and minority groups in aviation industries has recognized San Antonio International Airport for flying higher than other facilities in that mission.

The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) on Tuesday named the Alamo City hub Airport of the Year, citing "outstanding contributions to furthering the goals of AMAC." According to a release from San Antonio International (SAT), the airport in 2020 launched a new equity initiative program which has since resulted in dozens of engagement events in local schools; airport tours for minority and disadvantaged students; and dozens of new SAT hires or promotions of minority employees in 2021 alone.

Leaders with San Antonio Airport Systems (SAAS) said in the release they were "honored" to earn the Airport of the Year recognition.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are an integral part of the workforce culture throughout the San Antonio Airport Systems," said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for SAAS.

The release specifically cited SAT's efforts helping disadvantaged small businesses through the airport's Business Opportunity & Diversity Development arm.

According to AMAC's 2022 annual report, more than two-thirds of contracting dollars awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation in fiscal year 2021 were awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration. But Black and Hispanic-owned businesses were vastly underrepresented among the recipients of Department of Transportation money among the top-awarded industries.

Just under 66% of San Antonio residents identified as Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while 6.5% identifies as Black.