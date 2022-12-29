BCSO: two vehicles racing on highway leads to horrific crash, hospitalizing child, woman

Authorities said it all started with the two vehicles racing and one of them losing control, causing it to rollover into oncoming traffic.

SAN ANTONIO — A horrific rollover crash on Highway 90 sent several people to the hospital. Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said the suspect rolled over the median after racing with another car, crushing another vehicle.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. on Highway 90 West before the 211 exit on the far west side.

One of the victims is a child, younger than 15, BCSO said. He and a woman were stuck inside their car after the crash happened.

Authorities said it all started with the two vehicles racing and one of them losing control, causing it to rollover into oncoming traffic. But, before it came to a stop, the car rolled over another car with the woman and boy inside.

Crews were able to pull them from the car, and they were taken to a hospital, each in critical condition.

The suspect also reportedly clipped a third car, but that car only had minor damage, and authorities said that driver was not hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital along with a passenger inside the car. Their conditions were not reported.