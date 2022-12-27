Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it

He was the only person inside the truck at the time of the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151.

When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned underneath his truck after it rolled over.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the truck with anchors and straps and pulled the driver out from underneath the truck. Officials say there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police didn't say what may have caused the crash.

The Highway 151 access road, right in front of Cracker Barrel, was shut down while police investigated.

