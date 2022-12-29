Woman shot in head while driving; crashes car into security guard's vehicle

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A security guard found a woman was shot in the head after she crashed her vehicle into his patrol car.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday on Honey and East Commerce Street.

Authorities said the security guard was patrolling the area in his vehicle when he was hit head-on in the intersection. When he got out of the car, he found the other driver, a woman whose identity was not reported, had been shot in the head. Her windshield was reportedly covered in bullet holes.

He called for help and the San Antonio Police Department is now investigating.