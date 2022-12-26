Three stolen vehicles recovered from fatal blast site, SAPD says

Two RVs and a motorcycle were removed before control of the scene was returned to owners.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police now report a total of three stolen vehicles have been recovered at the South Presa explosion scene where four people died late on the night of December 9.

Detectives said they removed two stolen recreational vehicles and one stolen motorcycle from the grounds of K-BAR Services before they turned control of the site back to property owners four days after the blast.

One man who said he saw his stolen RV in aerial video gathered the day after the blast by Chopper 5 said he will probably be paying costs associated with the loss for years to come.

The man, who wanted his identity protected for safety reasons, said "I owe over $30,000 and we know that those things depreciate and the insurance will not give me that, so let's say they total it? I'm going to be upside down. I'm still going to be paying for this for years," the victim said.

Police confirm the ordeal began November 26, when the man's beloved getaway vehicle was stolen from a storage business near the scene of the explosion.

The facility has surveillance video of the crime as it occurred. The victim, who said police have seen the video, said detectives told him the man seen driving away with the rig is one of three men who died in the blast.

Police would not confirm the information, only saying that the investigation continues at this time.

The theft victim said a detective called him at 9:20pm December 13 and told him the vehicle had been recovered and they wanted him to come reclaim it immediately. The man said he refused because he had no place to park it, and after thinking the matter over, he decided he did not want the vehicle back.

The man said he was told the vehicle was in a revolting condition. "We were told it's very filthy, that there were feminine products all over the bathroom, the counters are filthy and the detective said 'You're going to want another mattress.'

The man said the vehicle, which the family had used to travel all over Texas and make great memories, just wouldn't be the same.

"I don't want it back! Who would want to spend time in it? I sit there and think 'I'll sell it.' I can't rightfully sell it to someone knowing - not knowing - not knowing what went on in that trailer!" the man said.

Responding to a question about the emotional toll of the theft the man said "I'm sorry. I'm pissed! We bought. We used it. And now it's ruined for us! I don't even want to see it!"

The victim said to add insult to injury, the RV, which they had planned on using for a lovely holiday season, was decked out for the holiday.

"The the capper of it all is the people who were living in it actually had Christmas lights on it, according to SAPD. So they were enjoying my trailer, my stolen trailer and had it decorated!" the man sadly complained.

At this time, police said they know of no other crimes connected to the property. They added they did get permission to search the entire property from an owner, so no search warrant was needed.