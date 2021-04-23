Expect traffic delays Sunday as CPS Energy upgrades the power grid

Upgrades to the power grid in San Antonio will cost you time, not money this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — We are all concerned about the power grid going down again after the February winter storm. Now we have rising summer temperatures on the way that will also stress the system.

CPS Energy is working to maintain reliability of the power system, and to that end the power provider will be making upgrades on Sunday to keep the grid running. That work requires lane closures, which means traffic hassles.

Be ready for lane closures Sunday at Wurzback Parkway at Wetmore Road on the city’s northeast side. Crews will be working on high-voltage electric lines in that area. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for 15-minute increments of time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.