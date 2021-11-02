CPS Energy board appoints interim president and CEO

Rudy D. Garza was appointed to the role and will serve during the search for someone to take over permanently.

SAN ANTONIO — The CPS Energy Board of Trustees voted Monday on appointing an interim President and CEO.

Rudy D. Garza was appointed to the role and will serve during the search for someone to take over permanently. His appointment takes effect on November 8.

This comes after President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams told the Board of Trustees that she is leaving the company. The company says Gold-Williams will continue to be involved with CPS Energy until January 2022.

A national search will be conducted for her replacement. The board plans to hire an external firm to help with the search. The company said all board members will be involved in the hiring process.

“We want to thank Ms. Gold-Williams for remaining with us and sharing her knowledge base through this transitional period,” said CPS Energy Board Chair Dr. Willis Mackey. “The Board is confident that Mr. Garza will serve in this role with enthusiasm and a focus on restoring the trust of our customers.”

Garza previously served as Chief Customer & Stakeholder Engagement Officer for the company and he will become the first Hispanic leader to hold this leadership position. Garza joined CPS Energy in 2012 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Distribution Service & Operations