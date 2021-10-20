CPS Energy president & CEO announces she is leaving company

The press release says that she will work with the Board of Trustees through this transition.

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy President & CEO Paula Gold-Williams told the Board of Trustees that she is leaving the company in early 2022.

The company sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon with the details. It says that she will work with the Board of Trustees through this transition. According to CPS Energy's website, she has been with the company for 16 years.

“The Board of Trustees thanks Ms. Gold-Williams for her dedicated tenure as President & CEO of CPS Energy,” said Board Chair Dr. Willis Mackey. “We are confident that Ms. Gold-Williams will continue to provide excellent guidance to her employees and the company as we go through this transition period."

She also provided the following statement:

“I am thankful to CPS Energy’s 3,000 exceptional energy experts who have never wavered in serving our customers and our entire Greater San Antonio community. I am so appreciative of how all our employees work collaboratively 24/7/365 to serve, while leading innovative initiatives like our Flexible Path strategy that will have tremendous benefits for our community for years to come. I will continue to work constructively with the Board and our senior leaders to ensure a thoughtful and productive transition.”

The Board says they will form an executive search committee for a new President & CEO and will provide that information once finalized.