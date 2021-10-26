San Antonio city hopes to help pay past due utility bills

There soon may be significant relief from high utility bills on the way for San Antonio residents.

SAN ANTONIO — The city is looking to use $30 million it got from the American Rescue Plan Act to help CPS Energy and SAWS customers who experienced hardships paying their utility bills from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 during the pandemic. CPS Energy would receive $20 million and SAWS would get $10 million for relief funds.

Customers will need to meet three eligibility requirements including:

1. Be a San Antonio resident.

2. Show proof of hardship.

Proof includes unemployment or furlough letter, paystubs showing a decrease in income, documentation of unexpected expenses, or medical documentation showing inability to work or a signed self-declaration explaining how COVID impacted their finances.

3. Enrolled in an affordability program or payment plan with the utility.

The entire bill from March first 2020 to Sept 30, 2021 would be paid if the customer is more than 125 percent below the poverty level. Other customers can qualify for a CPS Energy credit of $1000 and a SAWS credit of $700.

Both CPS Energy and SAWS will screen applicants for eligibility.