Couple forced out of home following fire on the south side

SAN ANTONIO — A couple Friday morning is looking for another place to go after a fire forced them out of their south side home.
At 8:45 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 200 block of Lovette for a reported structure fire. The couple first noticed the fire when they heard loud pops coming from the back of the home.
15 SAFD units responded to the scene and the home sustained heavy damage on the inside. No injuries were reported. Officials think the fire was an electrical fire and estimate that the home suffered approximately $75,000 in damage.