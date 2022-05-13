Couple forced out of home following fire on the south side

Firefighters say it appears the fire was an electrical fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple Friday morning is looking for another place to go after a fire forced them out of their south side home.

At 8:45 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 200 block of Lovette for a reported structure fire. The couple first noticed the fire when they heard loud pops coming from the back of the home.