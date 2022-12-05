x
Feud between neighbors devolves into gunfire, SAPD says

The victim is battling their injuries at a hospital. No one has been arrested as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — An apparent argument between west-side neighbors devolved into violence Thursday afternoon when one of them opened fire on the other, hitting the victim twice in the chest, according to SAPD officials.

A sergeant with the department told KENS 5 a resident along the 2500 block of Ruiz Street had "an ongoing issue" with a neighbor and confronted him again Thursday, this time bringing a knife. SAPD said the victim, around 30 years old, "lunged" at the homeowner, at which point the neighbor shot at him with a pistol. 

The victim has been hospitalized at a local facility. The investigation remains ongoing, and no charges have been announced as of late Thursday afternoon. SAPD says the homeowner who opened fire "is cooperating" with police. 

