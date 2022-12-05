Police: Street racing may have led to vehicle driving into creek, killing two

The San Antonio Fire Department's heavy rescue team pulled the car out of the water.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after driving into a creek, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Research Plaza and South New Braunfels Avenue on the city's southeast side.

The San Antonio Fire Department's heavy rescue team pulled the car out of the water, finding a man and a woman inside.

Authorities are investigating how the driver lost control, but they believe it may have been involved in street racing. The identities of the man and woman have not been reported.