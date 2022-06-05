x
Cooling centers open in San Antonio ahead of possible triple-digit heat

The city says adults 65 and older; children, 4 and younger; and people with existing medical conditions are at higher risk on days with high temperatures.

SAN ANTONIO — With the heat index expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend, the City of San Antonio is opening cooling centers.

The city says adults 65 and older; children, 4 and younger; and people with existing medical conditions are at higher risk on days with high temperatures. They are also suggesting people drink plenty of water and protect themselves from sun exposure. They are also encouraging everyone to check on neighbors and loved ones who may not have access to air conditioning.

The cooling centers available to the public during normal business hours.

See the full list of cooling centers below. For tips on pets and heat, click here. For tips on conserving electricity during high heat times, click here.

Central Library

600 Soledad

San Antonio 78205

PHONE: 210.207.2500

TYPE: Library

M: 12 - 8pm

T: 12 - 8pm

W: 10am -6pm

TR: 10am -6pm

FR: 10am -6pm

SA: 10am -6pm

SU: CLOSED

Carver Branch Library

3350 E Commerce St

San Antonio 78220

PHONE: 210.207.9180

TYPE: Library

M: 12 - 8pm

T: 12 - 8pm

W: 10am -6pm

TR: 10am -6pm

FR: 10am -6pm

SA: 10am -6pm

SU: 10am -6pm

Cody Branch Library

11441 Vance Jackson Rd

San Antonio 78230

PHONE: 210.207.9100

TYPE: Library

M: 12 - 8pm

T: 12 - 8pm

W: 10am -6pm

TR: 10am -6pm

FR: 10am -6pm

SA: 10am -6pm

SU: 10am -6pm

Collins Garden Branch Library

200 N Park Blvd

San Antonio 78204

PHONE: 210.225.0331

TYPE: Library

M: 12 - 8pm

T: 12 - 8pm

W: 10am -6pm

TR: 10am -6pm

FR: 10am -6pm

SA: 10am -6pm

SU: 10am -6pm

