Cooling centers open in San Antonio ahead of possible triple-digit heat

SAN ANTONIO — With the heat index expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend, the City of San Antonio is opening cooling centers.
The city says adults 65 and older; children, 4 and younger; and people with existing medical conditions are at higher risk on days with high temperatures. They are also suggesting people drink plenty of water and protect themselves from sun exposure. They are also encouraging everyone to check on neighbors and loved ones who may not have access to air conditioning.
The cooling centers available to the public during normal business hours.
See the full list of cooling centers below. For tips on pets and heat, click here. For tips on conserving electricity during high heat times, click here.
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio 78205
PHONE: 210.207.2500
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: CLOSED
Carver Branch Library
3350 E Commerce St
San Antonio 78220
PHONE: 210.207.9180
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Cody Branch Library
11441 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio 78230
PHONE: 210.207.9100
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N Park Blvd
San Antonio 78204
PHONE: 210.225.0331
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Encino Branch Library
2515 E Evans Rd
San Antonio 78259
PHONE: 210.207.9250
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio 78250
PHONE: 210.207.9210
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Igo Branch Library
13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy
San Antonio 78249
PHONE: 210.207.9080
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Landa Branch Library
233 Bushnell Ave
San Antonio 78212
PHONE: 210.207.9090
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Maverick Branch Library
8700 Mystic Park
San Antonio 78254
PHONE: 210.207.9060
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
McCreless Branch Library
1023 Ada
San Antonio 78223
PHONE: 210.207.9170
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Mission Branch Library
3134 Roosevelt Ave
San Antonio 78214
PHONE: 210.207.2704
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
20735 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio 78258
PHONE: 210.207.2703
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
San Pedro Branch Library
1315 San Pedro Ave
San Antonio 78212
PHONE: 210.207.9050
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 E
San Antonio 78222
PHONE: 210.207.9300
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Semmes Branch Library
15060 Judson Rd
San Antonio 78247
PHONE: 210.207.9110
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio 78233
PHONE: 210.207.9190
TYPE: Library
M: 12 - 8pm
T: 12 - 8pm
W: 10am -6pm
TR: 10am -6pm
FR: 10am -6pm
SA: 10am -6pm
SU: 10am -6pm
Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center
8353 Culebra Rd
San Antonio 78251
PHONE: 210.558.0178
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
Claude Black Community Center (District 2)
2805 E Commerce St
San Antonio 78202
PHONE: 210.207.5233
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
District 2 Senior Center
1751 S WW White Rd
San Antonio 78220
PHONE: 210.207.5390
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
District 5 Senior Center
2701 S Presa St
San Antonio 78210
PHONE: 210.207.5270
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center
1226 NW 18th St
San Antonio 78207
PHONE: 210.207.1700
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
Northeast Senior Center
4135 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio 78233
PHONE: 210.207.4590
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center
1226 NW 18th St
San Antonio 78207
PHONE: 210.207.1720
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
Bob Ross Senior Center
2219 Babcock Rd
San Antonio 78229
PHONE: 210.207.5300
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed
Southside Lions Senior Center
3303 Pecan Valley Dr
San Antonio 78210
PHONE: 210.207.1760
TYPE: Department of Human Services
M: 7am-4pm
T: 7am-4pm
W: 7am-4pm
TR: 7am-4pm
FR: 7am-4pm
SA: Closed
SU: Closed