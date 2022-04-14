What's allowable and what isn't under Bexar County's burn ban

It acts like a temporary burn ban until a formal one likely goes into effect next week.

SAN ANTONIO — A ban on some types of burning could change how families in San Antonio celebrate this Easter weekend.

A disaster declaration was announced for Bexar County earlier this week. Technically it isn't a burn ban, but it acts like one until the official burn ban is requested by the Fire Marshal next Tuesday, which will likely go into effect for 90 days, taking us through the July 4th holiday.

"I will also make a recommendation to the commissioners court as we get closer to July 4th that we're still in these conditions and we were still under the burn ban that we restrict the sale of certain types of fireworks," said Chris Lopez, Bexar County's fire marshal and emergency management coordinator."

If you are planning to grill for Easter weekend, whether it's propane or charcoal that's allowed, or whether you are at home or in a public park, just make sure it is supervised all all times and the fire is completely out when finished.

"You've got to make sure that that is completely extinguished and that there's absolutely no chance that there's going to be any embers that are going to be flying later on when the wind kicks up," Lopez added.

What about campfires and bonfires? Those are a big no. You are allowed to burn trash in a fire safe drum, but make sure you cover it with a mesh screen to prevent embers from escaping and never burn aerosol cans.

Lopez said, "The contents of that aerosolized can can can actually blow up. And then you end up with burning trash all over your yard and sometimes beyond into taller fuels."

Items you can not burn at any time include treated construction waste, household garbage, tires, rubber or plastic products, heavy oils, fiberglass products, oil based materials and any material that produces excessive amounts of smoke.