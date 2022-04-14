Fire reported in southwest Bexar County

A fire broke out around 10 a.m. Thursday outside of Loop 1604.

MACDONA, Texas — Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in southwest Bexar County. The fire started in Macdona on Thursday around 10 a.m.

Crews from Bexar County Fire District 2 are on the scene of the blaze on the corner of Ladd Road and Sixth Street.

Right away, firefighters were saying they had structural collapses and that appears to be the case because whatever was there was leveled. They also had some issues with water pressure as their supply lines are stretched for about a block.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The smoke could be seen for up to 20 miles away because a pile of tires burned as well.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene, looking into what happened.

As we head into the holiday weekend with lots of BBQs – it’s a good time to keep fire safety top of mind, fire officials said.

On Tuesday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff put the community on high alert for continued fire danger by issuing a local disaster declaration. As a result, outdoor fires have been banned temporarily for at least a week.

Anyone who violates the burn ban could face a $1,000 fine.

Mobile home structure Fire.

This one located off Ladd and 6th st. BC FIRE District 2 handling this fire.#kens5 pic.twitter.com/glLCyLqYSp — GENE DE LA CRUZ (@gene78577) April 14, 2022

Earlier Thursday, crews rescued several pets from a house fire on the city's south side. Investigators said a water heater may have malfunctioned and caused the fire at the location on West Winnipeg Avenue.