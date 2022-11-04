Thunderstorms forecasted Monday and Tuesday for South Texas, Hill Country

Follow KENS 5 on air and online for breaking severe weather coverage. Get the KENS 5 app for alerts when severe weather threatens South Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Thunderstorms are forecasted for Monday and Tuesday evenings – we have a 20% chance. And there is a very slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and we have a marginal risk of getting hail (similar to what happened Sunday night).

Any storm that develops could be severe. The rain may start around 7 p.m. and end around midnight, KENS 5 Meteorologist Marina Neuman says.

Overall all storms should be moving out by Wednesday afternoon and we should have dry conditions for the rest of the week.

There is also a 30% chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

Last night's isolated storms caused the dewpoint to drop, making it feel damp outside.

A primer on thunderstorms: They require three key ingredients: Moisture, atmospheric lift, and instability. We are in a regime over the next couple of days where there is plenty of instability available. and with dew points in the 60s, there's ample moisture as well. 1/ — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 11, 2022

A marginal risk for severe storms both today and tomorrow from San Antonio north and east, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Along with that fire danger remains high due to dry fuels and strong winds. pic.twitter.com/FQb40pFeDK — Jeremy Baker (@JeremyBKENS5) April 11, 2022

A Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Watch should return by mid-week.

This weekend will be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

This is a developing weather event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

SEVERE WEATHER 101

When severe weather threatens the area, it is important to know what risks a storm can bring and what you should do to stay safe.

One of the most important things to know is where you are located on a map, so when a watch or warning is put into place, you can identify if you are at risk. When the National Weather Service puts out warnings, they are county-based and sometimes include cities as well. It is important to know where you live in the county and that you can identify it on a map.

It is also important to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch means that conditions are favorable for something to happen, but a warning means that something has developed and it is important to take action.

So, what would cause a thunderstorm to be qualified as a "severe" thunderstorm?

Hail that is one inch large is also considered to be about the size of a quarter.

Another ingredient that would lead to a storm becoming severe is if winds are 58 mph or greater.

Winds at this strength could cause damage to roofs and could even cause trees to be knocked down.

Finally, if a tornado is present inside a thunderstorm it would qualify the storm as becoming severe.

In this instance, a tornado warning would be issued.

A tornado watch can be issued for an area if strong storms are expected, and if the storms bring the risk for tornadoes, but not all storms include the threat for tornadoes. The ingredients in the atmosphere for a tornado to form are not always there when storms are present.

If the area you are in is ever under a tornado warning, it is important to know where you should go inside your home.

Head to the lowest, interior room of your home. The basement would be best, but if you don't have one, head to the first floor of the home and get away from exterior walls, or walls that lead to the outside of the home.

It is also important to stay away from glass. The more walls you can put between you and the outside, the better.

While lightning can be frequent in storms and very dangerous, it does not lead to a storm being qualified as severe.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Storms can also lead to flooding. Flooding may not cause a storm to be labeled as being severe, but it is the deadliest kind of weather.

South Texas is known to have major flood events every few years, so it is important to use caution and to always stay out of floodwaters. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Entering flood water is very dangerous as you can be swept off of your feet and you don't know what could be in the water that could hurt you.

The best thing you can do to be ready for severe weather is know what you will do in the event it strikes where you live.

Make sure your family has a severe weather action plan.

Have a place everyone goes inside your home and keep supplies there, such as food, medication, batteries, and flashlights.

Weather Minds Classroom: Take a class in Severe Weather 101

