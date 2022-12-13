Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say

Castroville Police and San Antonio Police were able to arrest the suspects within hours of the crimes, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville.

On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking reports of burglarized vehicles. Officials say 23 vehicles were broken into and two trucks were stolen in the River Bluff and Country Village subdivisions.

Castroville Police and San Antonio Police were able to arrest the suspects within hours of the crimes, officials said. Most of the stolen items including the two trucks were recovered.

"The tenacity of the victims along with the teamwork amongst the police departments led to the apprehension of the suspects. Castroville is a community known for volunteerism and community involvement," Mayor Darrin Schroeder said.

If you have any home video, you are asked to contact Detective Knutson at (830) 931-2222.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.