Channing Tatum stopped in San Antonio to learn more about military-working dogs

He visited JBSA-Lackland last week ahead of the release of his new movie, "Dog."

SAN ANTONIO — A familiar name passed through Military City recently as his new movie is premiering on Friday.

Star and co-director of "Dog's" Channing Tatum visited Joint Base San Antonio on Feb. 9 on a USO tour to promote his new movie. He visited with military members and learned about the missions of different units.

Tatum and his team also "got a close-up view of the mission of the Brooke Army Medical Center’s Center for the Intrepid" as well as participated in a military working dog demonstration.

JBSA members were able to watch the movie before being released to the public.

In the movie, Channing plays former U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, who is trying to bring his fallen comrade’s dog, a Belgian Malinois named Lulu, to his friend’s funeral in time, the press release says.

Check out some photos sent to us by JBSA here: