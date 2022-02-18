Spend time with Texas wildlife at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo | Texas Outdoors

Spoiler alert: The owl did not like Barry Davis.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a lot of livestock at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. You'll see a few bulls, some horses and pigs. But, when you want to take a little break from watching cowboys bite the dust, there's an exhibit of animals from all over the state of Texas.

You can see mounts of everything from fish to bears. Even badgers! You can find them around Uvalde and in West Texas, mostly. And that's the whole purpose of the exhibit -- to educate kids and adults as to what a vast resource we have in Texas wildlife.

Clay Carbajal is with the Abilene Zoo, which is the Rodeo's Zoological partner this year. He brought down everything from an armadillo and a roadrunner to a porcupine and a screech owl.

We also caught up with Dan Shannon of Cross T Ranch. They have half a dozen longhorns trained to ride. Only, you don't get to ride them at the rodeo.

What you can do though is have artist Lavern Burton paint a picture of your pet. And half of everything she makes, she is donating back to the rodeo's scholarship fund.

"I used to be a school teacher. So, I know the power of education, and I believe totally in continuing your education, and how vitally important it is," said Burton.

That's the heart oft the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo; scholarships so students can continue their education.