Castle Hills police arrest man accused of attacking elderly woman

The suspect was detained and charged with injury to the Elderly, Retaliation, Terroristic Threats, and Evading Arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and received several charges after attacking an elderly woman in Castle Hills on Feb. 22, according to the Castle Hills Police Facebook page.

CPD responded to reports of a man beating up an elderly woman near the Denny's along Blanco. Officers say while they were en-route, callers were telling them that the suspect was yelling that he had a gun.

When the officers first arrived on the scene, the saw the suspect walking away in a fast-paced manner. The officer told the suspect to stop, when he started walking away even faster --- the officer then ran after the suspect and tackled him. The victim was taken care of, police say.