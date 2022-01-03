One dead, two injured after shooting on the northwest side

Police say one person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a shooting on the northwest side Tuesday morning, police say.

At 1:40 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road for a shooting. When police arrived, two people had already been taken to the hospital – however, another victim showed up to the hospital and was confirmed to have also been shot.

Police said details were still pending, but two people were shot in a parking lot. Two people took themselves to the hospital, the other person who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital by EMS. Officials confirmed that one of the victims died, but didn't provide any further details.