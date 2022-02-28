Gov. Abbott makes final campaign stop in San Antonio

Abbott said he'll win Tuesday's primary election, along with the general election in November.

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott campaigned Monday in San Antonio, the Republican's final stop before polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Abbott spoke for twenty minutes at the Rancho el Chema event center without mentioning his primary opponents. Instead, he focused attacks on likely general election opponent Beto O'Rourke.

"We are going to beat Beto and keep Texas red," he told applauding supporters.

Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio, introduced the governor. Abbott helped Lujan unseat a democrat in Nov. 2021.

That victory represented Republican efforts to replace southern Texas Democrats with conservative Latinos.