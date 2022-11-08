Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply

The lack of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders.

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply.

The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders.

The GBRA said on its website it will be increasing the flow from Canyon Reservoir to 107 cfs until August 23, 2022. Those affected by the slow flow of the river should notice the increased flow.

This comes as Comal County announced that three boat ramps at Canyon Lake are currently close due to low river levels. They include boat ramps #5, #7 and #22. The current river level is 903.54 feet. Click here for more information.

Canyon Lake Release Advisory: Due to downstream water supply demands, GBRA will be increasing the flow from Canyon... Posted by GBRA on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

