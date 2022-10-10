Large fire burns in southeast Bexar County

SAFD and Wilson County emergency units are on the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A large fire was seen spreading through southeast Bexar County on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been shut down.

Officials say four acres were burning around 4:30 p.m. with multiple structures threatened and one structure fully engulfed in flames.

Currently no evacuations are underway according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson.

