OLLU student athlete dies after head-on crash

SAN ANTONIO — A volleyball athlete that attended Our Lady of the Lake University has passed away after a major crash on Monday on the northside, according to their website.

The Medical Examiner identified the woman as 21-year-old Angelina Isabella Martinez.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Wurzbach Parkway at 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the crash occurred when a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong way on Wurzbach Parkway colliding head-on into a Chevrolet Camaro.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene by the San Antonio Fire Department, and a front passenger in the Camaro sustained life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Martinez was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons from 2019-2021 while working towards a kinesiology degree, according to their website.