'We will press charges': Man breaks into shop at Market Square and steals merchandise, owner says

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are investigating a break-in that occurred early Friday morning at a store in the Historic Market Square.

Daniel Ramirez is the owner of Jesse's in the Mexican marketplace. Ramirez said at least two men broke into his shop through a glass window just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Video from his store's cameras show the suspects taking merchandise and cash from the register within minutes. Ramirez said the thieves got away with about $6,000 worth of bracelets, comics, bags and rings.

"I'm just hoping they get caught because I'm pretty sure if they do it here, they could do it to shops anywhere and it has to stop," said Ramirez.

Ramirez suspects the thieves may have targeted the neighboring business, Don Roman, the night before.

"Somebody broke the windows and decided to steal an item," said Lucinda Simmons, owner.

Simmons said a $30 Frida Kahlo inspired bag was stolen within seconds.

"I feel worse for my neighbor [Daniel Ramirez] that they got in and took his stuff," she said.

Still, Simmons hopes the individual or individuals connected to the recent break ins are caught. Her and Ramirez mentioned they knew of others in the downtown plaza who were also burglarized.

"This is the first time I've seen a number of shops hit," said Ramirez.

Both said security is on site overnight but agreed more could be done to secure the shops, especially after dark.

"I do believe security should be more available perhaps 24 hours maybe? Seven days a week?" said Ramirez.

"If they can, maybe some more patrol at night?" said Simmons.

For now, Ramirez has this message for the thieves.