SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year

The latest victim believes these thefts could stem from a viral TikTok challenge involving the "Kia Boys".

SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year.

One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act.

As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance video as they stole her car in less than five minutes.

"I didn't think it would happen to me, but it did," said Tiffany Hodge.

On Wednesday evening, Hodge walked outside to her white 2021 Kia Soul to leave for work, only to find it not there.

"At first I started panicking," said Hodge.

She thought she may have forgotten where she parked. She soon realized the reality: Someone stole her car.

"I go into 'fix-it' mode and I start calling my boyfriend, I called the cops and called my insurance," said Hodge.

She lives at the Aspire Roxbury Apartments, off Loop 410 between Ingram and Culebra. It's a gated community, and Hodge has been there since June.

"I don't know if they took it for a joyride or if they took it to a chop shop," she wondered.

On Thursday, a neighbor shared surveillance footage with Hodge showing the criminals driving off in her car. It took them mere minutes to break in and drive away.

"[In the video] we are seeing two guys breaking the window," Hodge explained. "One hopping into the back passenger window and the other keeping an eye out."

The thieves can also be seen disabling the car horn. When they broke in the lights began blinking, but no alarm sound was made.

Another video shared with KENS 5 shows criminals stealing another neighbor's Kia on August 28.

Hodge worries this could all be part of a social media trend.

"Right after we found out that our neighbor's car got stolen, I looked it up to see what was going on. They call themselves the 'Kia Boys.' It's a TikTok challenge and they're using a USB cord to steal the Kias," Hodge explained.

San Antonio police, however, say their Vehicle Crimes Unit has not seen any link to the TikTok trend in any of their cases.

They encourage everyone to keep their cars locked, never leave keys or valuables inside and park in well-lit areas.

Hodge picked up her rental car Friday. She says her insurance is waiting 10 days to see if her car turns up. If not, she says, the insurance will begin the next step of getting her a new vehicle.

In the meantime, Hodge is hopeful her bumper stickers may make her stolen car easier to find. On the back of her car, she has stickers for UTSA College of Business, "Hocus Pocus," a rollerskate with a heart, Beetlejuice and Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars."

SAPD officials say that, out of all cars stolen in San Antonio, Kias were among the top 10 most-enticing vehicles for criminals. Here is the full list of the most frequently stolen cars in San Antonio, between January and July of 2022:

Ford F-Series Pickup Chevrolet Pickup Dodge Ram Pickup Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe GMC Pickup Ford E-Series Van Hyundai Elantra Jeep Kia Optima Toyota Corolla

KENS 5 called the office at the Aspire Roxbury apartments Friday to inquire about any additional safety measures they may take in light of these car thefts. Because we called after 5 p.m., office staff told us the manager had already left for the day.