Brush fire burning in subdivision in east Bexar County as crews face worst drought in years

Fire officials say the fire is located behind the neighborhood and so far, no homes have been damaged and no evacuations have been ordered.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire near a subdivision in east Bexar County early Friday morning.

It began burning around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in at Sunflower Path and Lake Horizon near Kirby.

Fire crews are "backburning", meaning they are intentionally setting fires to starve the main brush fire of its fuel and prevent it from spreading even more.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and Kirby Fire Department are working to contain the fire.

The extreme heat recently is playing a role. According to the National Weather Service, Bexar County will be under a Red Flag Warning Friday starting at noon. That means high winds, low humidity and warm temperatures that could contribute to more brush fires.

The Red Flag Warning and a Heat Advisory are both set to expire at 9 a.m.

