'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst

Jamie Luna and his family know all too well what it's like to come home and find pipes busted during a freeze

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast.

For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create.

On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes.

"They are absolutely, they might be over insulated,” said Jaime Luna.

He doesn’t want a repeat of what happened during the Texas winter storm in 2021. Luna said a neighbor called to let him know water was coming from the home. The family had just left to go use a shower at a friend’s house nearby since there was a water outage.

“Turns out there was water oozing from a pipe in the attic. I didn’t even know we had pipes up there,” he said.

A busted water line began leaking into the dining room below causing the ceiling to give in and create a hole. Then water began spreading to other areas of the home.

There was also water leaking out of a water line valve and well spigot outside. Since Luna couldn’t stop the water, he began going through his list of contacts for help. His experience as an insurance agent helped.

Having lived through his own experience, Luna is able to help other policy owners going through their misfortune.

"We had a couple of water leaks already this morning, pipes bursting. People are calling us,” said Luna.

Greg Frederick with Quarter Moon Plumbing said they had received some calls on a few broken pipes. If more calls come in, he expects they would come in from customers in the Hill Country.

"Just due to the freeze line,” said Frederick.

He suggests people continue to drip faucets, and do so until Thursday.