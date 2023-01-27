18-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man

An arrest affidavit outlines multiple pieces of evidence that Lazerith Carillo shot and killed Alyssa Perez, 26, and Edward Acosta Jimenez III, 32.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his ex-girlfriend and another man.

The victims were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side on January 27, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez III and 27-year-old Alyssa Perez.

According to an affidavit, Jimenez lived on that block and his mother called police when she found the bodies in the car outside of her home. She told police she didn't recognize the vehicle or the other victim. Police say they found several projectiles and shell casings of the same caliber, and a plastic cup in the center console that they took fingerprints from.

They said over the course of the investigation, Perez's family told them that she left home that night and didn't return, and that she kept her ID in her phone case and kept both with her. They said she had just broken up with her boyfriend, who they knew only as Laz or Lazerith. One family member told police Perez had said that he shot at her car after she dropped him off the week before.

Police say they reviewed a neighbor's security camera that captured the shooting just after midnight. It showed a man walking away from the scene wearing a long-sleeved black top, black pants and white sneakers.

Investigators found that a Lazerith Carillo was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle hours after the murders on the 8300 block of Dudley, which is about a mile away from the murder scene. Police said the suspect pulled a gun but fled when the victim's friend came outside. Police arrested Carillo in the area a short time later, wearing a long-sleeved black top, black pants and white sneakers. He was also found with two cell phones, one belonging to Perez. Investigators believe Carillo made several calls from Perez's phone after the murders, but before the attempted robbery.

Police said Perez's family confirmed that Carillo was her ex-boyfriend. According to the affidavit his gun was the same caliber as the evidence found at the murder scene, and they matched the shell casings after testing the weapon. It also says that they searched both victims' phones, and saw that Carillo had communicated with both of them on the day of the murder. Police also said that the print on the cup found in the car matched Carillo's.