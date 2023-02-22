Bexar County ESD's want to change debt cap they say limits ability to build fire stations

Bexar County Emergency Service District leaders are battling with the City of San Antonio over a state law. Now, Bexar County leaders are involved.

SAN ANTONIO — State law says the City of San Antonio may limit the ability of emergency service districts to incur debt.

“Bexar County is the only county in the state of Texas with this restrictive cap,” Robert Pierce is board secretary and chaplain with ESD 5 which serves southwest Bexar County, an area that seems to be growing every day.

Their service area stretches south from Highway 90 to areas east of Somerset.

“They’ve had a large growth off of Highway 90 and their [closest] station is about 10-12 minutes away to get there. They’re trying to build a station in that area but they can’t get the approval from the city,” Robert Hogan, Fire Chief for ESD 10 told KENS 5.

ESD’s need city approval to incur more than $20,000 of debt if the city annexes the unincorporated land in the future.

The firefighters got a resolution approved by Bexar County Commissioners which says in part: “the city of San Antonio has denied and/or delayed requests for funding.”

The City of San Antonio argues they’ve accommodated requests in the past 10 years for all ESD’s in the county to incur debt, except for ESD 5.

“It sounds like the ESD didn’t tell the commissioners court yesterday that they’ve sued the city and its taxpayers and have been in litigation since 2019 and lost,” Assistant City Manager Jeff Coyle tells KENS 5 that ESD 5 sued the city over land disputes related to city boundaries, trying to protect its tax base to fund fire stations. In turn, the ESD asked to borrow $17 million to build a new fire station.

The litigation is still pending according to Chief Hogan. The chief claims delays in building fire stations and purchasing equipment impacts public safety.

“Our growth in unincorporated areas is tremendous and we’re trying to put that infrastructure out there to protect the citizens and we’re asking for cooperation from the city,” Chief Hogan says.

The county supports efforts to remove the debt cap which could be addressed in the Texas Legislature. City leaders say that they’re willing to work with ESD 5.

“The ESD can drop the litigation against us and work with us as all the other ESDs have, but that’s not the path they’ve taken,” Coyle said.