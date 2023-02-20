'A titan': Red McCombs remembered by Texas politicians, sports figures

McCombs died Sunday at the age of 95. Leaders say he helped put the Alamo City in the national spotlight.

SAN ANTONIO — A prominent San Antonio businessman and philanthropist, Red McCombs, has died—and the South Texas community spent much of Monday paying tribute to a man who helped pave the way to the city's future.

The billionaire played a key role in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio, and also put car keys in thousands of drivers' hands through his various dealerships. But leaders say McCombs also helped put the Alamo City in the national spotlight.

Recently retired Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he admired McCombs’ business acumen and philanthropy. Although the two didn't always agree, he says, they did a lot of work together.

"He was a bigger-than-life kind of guy,” Wolff said.

McCombs died Sunday surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement from his family. His success as a car salesman led him from Corpus Christi to San Antonio, where he and other businessmen brought the Spurs to town.

Wolff remembers where he was during the Spurs' beginnings.

“It was around 1973 when I was in the Senate, that’s when he and DeRosso purchased the Dallas Mavericks, brought them to San Antonio and of course basketball wasn’t a big thing then,” he recalled.

Jenny Carnes, CEO of San Antonio Sports, says McCombs also helped grow the game of basketball at a younger level.

“If you just look at the impact that he’s had on the power of sport in San Antonio and in philanthropy and in so many other ways, it’s just been incredible.”

Earlier this year Gregg Popovich talked about his friend and first boss, Red McCombs, on his 95th birthday.



"Since this is our 50th anniversary, we wouldn't be having this without Red McCombs."



McCombs was a big contributor to San Antonio Sports and also to UT Austin and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

He’s survived by his three daughters, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.