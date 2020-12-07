Bexar County deputy arrested for assault, resisting arrest

Authorities attempted to arrest the man, but a struggle took place and a Taser was used by deputies.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County off-duty deputy was arrested for Assault Family Violence- Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. The deputy has been identified as 36-year-old Brandon Young. He has been with BCSO since March 2016, assigned to the Detention Bureau.

BCSO said that when deputies arrived to Young's home, authorities attempted to arrest Young, but a struggle took place and a Taser was used by deputies.

Young was recently placed on administrative leave on Friday for an unrelated incident that took place in the Adult Detention Center, BCSO said.

“This suspect’s pattern of misconduct, which culminated in last night’s arrest by BCSO deputies is extremely disturbing. As is our policy and practice, he is being held fully accountable both administratively and criminally,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.