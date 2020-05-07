Bexar County inmate dies at Adult Detention Center

The inmate was housed in an intake medical isolation unit, used to house inmates who are awaiting a coronavirus test.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County inmate has died and authorities have not confirmed if his death is related to COVID-19.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

The name of the inmate has not been released, but they have been identified as a 41-year-old man who was booked July 4 for an out of county warrant from Nueces County for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The inmate was housed in an intake medical isolation unit, used to house inmates who are awaiting a coronavirus test upon being booked into the Adult Detention Center, BCSO said. Autopsy results are pending, however, it is unknown if the inmate’s death was related to COVID-19.

Deputies and medical staff within the Detention Center said they "responded immediately to the incident and began performing life saving measures."