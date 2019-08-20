BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Commissioners are tackling a lengthy agenda Tuesday.

One item being considered involves pay raises for county employees and themselves. The budget discussion slated will include the potential for a Cost of Living Adjustment for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The current proposal is for a two percent raise for county employees and elected officials.

For some perspective, the average pay raise in America is about three percent.

For the last two years, Bexar County Commissioners have received seven percent increases to their six-figure salaries.

This year they’re weighing whether to accept 2 percent raises and give all county employees the same rate.

The Bexar County Constables would be excluded from the set rate.

According to an agenda coordination form, Constable Ruben Tejeda, Precinct 1 and Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, Precinct 2, will not get raises.

They both earn $99,960.31 per year.

Tejeda had filed a grievance against the idea but the Salary Grievance Committee voted unanimously to keep his income the same.

The same committee voted unanimously to bring up the salary of Constable Stan Ramos, Precinct 4. He had also filed a grievance on his current salary of $96,580.01. The wage adjustment was granted so Ramos will now make the same salary as other Bexar County Constables.

Constable Mark Vojvodich, Precinct 3, did not file a grievance; however, county staff wrote in a budget proposal a recommendation to offer Vojvodich a 3.5% raise. The increase would place all four precincts at the same yearly salary.

The raises for elected Bexar County officials will account for about $63,000 in the upcoming budget.

Funds have been identified to cover the two percent Cost of Living Adjustment for other county employees.

Final approval on the proposal is expected to take place on September 10th.

Proposed pay raises:

