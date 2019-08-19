SAN ANTONIO — As the multitude of recent headlines have noted, the problems at the Bexar County continue. Who is to blame for the number of erroneous releases at the Bexar County Jail?

Outside the John Wood Federal Courthouse Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar did not hold back.

"It could be employee fatigue; it could be that we’re opening a new facility and they’re getting used to the process," the sheriff told KENS 5.

"We’re certainly not ruling out any cause, but also, unfortunately, I can’t rule out that some of this is intentional at this point."

As he addressed comments he made that spiteful deputies could be to blame for several erroneous releases at the jail over the last few months, no evidence has been presented to back those claims.

"We’re going to go through each and every case with a fine-tooth comb," Salazar continued. "We’re going to look at each and every case on its own merits, and if someone needs to be held accountable I can guarantee you they will be."

Salazar's comments did not sit well with the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County.

In a statement made over the weekend, the organization said "It's time for the Sheriff to stop making excuses for his failed leadership by whining to the press. He needs to hold himself accountable and be the leader we expected him to be when we endorsed him in 2016."

Further in their statement, the DSABC called for an apology from the sheriff to his deputies.

In regards to the DSABC's demand, Sheriff Salazar said, "I've never apologized for doing my job, and I won't start now."

Read the full letter from the DSABC below:

"Brothers and Sisters,

It is time for the Sheriff to take responsibility! The DSABC will not be silent when the Sheriff blames his own staff and hides behind excuses when trying to account to his '1.8 million bosses,' for his inability to effectively run the Sheriff's office.

The finger pointing at the fine Deputies of the Sheriff's office is affecting his ability to staff the Sheriff's office. Two days a week Deputies are expected to get 5 hours of sleep in a twenty-four hour period, and the Sheriff has the nerve to say the erroneous releases are our fault? That's mismanagement and lack of leadership on the part of the Sheriff!

It's time for the Sheriff to stop making excuses for his failed leadership by whining to the press. He needs to hold himself accountable and be the leader we expected him to be when we endorsed him in 2016. Finally, the DSABC demands that Sheriff Salazar apologize to the hard-working and understaffed men and women who work in Detention and Law Enforcement for placing blame on them instead of where it belongs, on him!"