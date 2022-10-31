Inmate dies after 'medical episode' in cell unit, BCSO says

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old inmate is dead after what the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says resulted from a "medical episode."

Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, a unit deputy found the man unresponsive in his cell.

University Health staff responded and attempted lifesaving measures. But, the man died.

BCSO said it appears he died from a medical episode exacerbated by preexisting medical conditions. But, the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The man was said to be jailed on a sex offender charge.

