Five people detained in gambling bust in south San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided an updated after discovering an illegal gambling operation taking place on the south side.

On Wednesday, the Organized Crime Group and SWAT Team executed a search in the 15100 block of SW 410 Loop Frontage Road, and discovered the illegal gambling operation, BCSO said.

Authorities said they found a couple dozen gambling machines, an undetermined amount of cash, dozens of guns, with some of them being stolen, and vehicles, with some of those also being stolen.

Five people were detained, and out of those five, two people had prior warrants. One of them for aggravated assault with deadly weapon -- who BCSO says was an armed guard, the other one had a series of misdemeanor warrants.

BCSO said felony amounts of narcotics, believed to be meth, were also found.