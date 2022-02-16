x
Five people detained in gambling bust in south San Antonio

Authorities said they found a couple dozen gambling machines, an undetermined amount of cash and dozens of guns.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office provided an updated after discovering an illegal gambling operation taking place on the south side.

On Wednesday, the Organized Crime Group and SWAT Team executed a search in the 15100 block of SW 410 Loop Frontage Road, and discovered the illegal gambling operation, BCSO said.

Authorities said they found a couple dozen gambling machines, an undetermined amount of cash, dozens of guns, with some of them being stolen, and vehicles, with some of those also being stolen.

Credit: BCSO

Five people were detained, and out of those five, two people had prior warrants. One of them for aggravated assault with deadly weapon -- who BCSO says was an armed guard, the other one had a series of misdemeanor warrants.

BCSO said felony amounts of narcotics, believed to be meth, were also found.

You can watch the press conference here.

