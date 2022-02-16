Video released of suspects accused of firing 70+ shots

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some suspects accused of firing 70+ shots in a neighborhood on the northeast side. BCSO posted some surveillance video on its Facebook page on Tuesday night.
The incident is from Saturday night when a shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Candlebrite Drive in the Candle Meadow subdivision.
"The suspect’s vehicle is seen arriving at the victim’s house. The suspects had been waiting at the victim’s house and ambushed the victims as they arrived home at 11:49 pm. Almost 80 shell casings were found at the scene. Two individuals had been shot, with multiple wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are now in stable condition," BCSO posted on Facebook. "During the investigation, video footage was obtained and we are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding this shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is a 2004-2008 Gran Prix white 4 door sedan with tinted windows. The suspects are believed to be in their early 20’s."
A deputy found the shot-up vehicle sitting in the intersection of North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road on the way to the shooting scene on Candlebrite. The victims were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. One victim had three gunshot wounds to the torso and another victim had two gunshot wounds, one to the arm and one to the torso.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. You can receive up to a $5,000 reward and you can remain anonymous.