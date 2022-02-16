Video released of suspects accused of firing 70+ shots

BCSO NEEDS YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS On February 12, 2022, BCSO received reports for shots fired in the 6000 block of Candlebrite Dr. in Northeast Bexar County in the Candle Meadow Subdivision. At around 8:58 pm on February 12, 2022, the suspect’s vehicle is seen arriving at the victim’s house. The suspects had been waiting at the victim’s house and ambushed the victims as they arrived home at 11:49 pm. Almost 80 shell casings were found at the scene. Two individuals they had been shot, with multiple wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital and are now in stable condition. During the investigation, video footage was obtained and we are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding this shooting. The suspect’s vehicle is a 2004-2008 Gran Prix white 4 door sedan with tinted windows. The suspects are believed to be in their early 20’s. If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, you can receive up to a $5,000 reward and you can remain anonymous.