Suspects in stolen car shoot at VIA Transit police

Police tried pulling a car over that was reported as stolen but the driver sped away, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A shootout happened late Friday night between VIA Transit police and suspects in a stolen car, officials said.

Officials say it started around 11:15 p.m. when they were called out to a disturbance as people were leaving a club on North Main and Lexington Avenue.

Police tried pulling a car over that was reported as stolen but the driver sped away, officials said. As more information was being gathered, the car came back, and people from inside the car started shooting.

Police fired back hitting one person in the car. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in police custody, officials said. They are still looking for the other people who were in the car.