SAPD officer shoots, kills man holding gun after responding to domestic violence call, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say an officer shot and killed a man with a gun while the officer was responding to a domestic violence call Thursday just north of downtown.

Officers were called out around 12:20 p.m. to the 11900 block of Bammel Lane, near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road.

SAPD said the domestic violence situation was between a woman and man who had dated for about five years and were separated for about a year. Police said the man had been tracking her for the last year and knew where she lived and worked.

The woman spotted the man Thursday morning and called police to report he was at her home.

When officers responded, some of them went to the back of the house and observed he had a gun pointed at his own head, police said. He then started to move toward the woman. That's when an officer opened fire, killing him.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police said the man had several felony warrants and the woman had filed a protective order against him in Hidalgo County.

The officer who fired at the man is a 28-year veteran of the force. He will be placed on administrative leave pending a shooting investigation.

Police Chief William McManus noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and urged anyone in an abusive situation to reach out.

“It's ironic that this is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The message always is if you are having difficulties in an abusive relationship, then you should call us and let us know," McManus said.