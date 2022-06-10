Man found dead on east side from multiple gunshot wounds

Officers say they heard 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning and drove to the location to investigate.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the east side after police say they heard more than 50 to 60 shots being fired early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the location at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street just after 1 a.m.

Officers said they heard the shots being fired from about one to two blocks away and drove to the location to investigate.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body. They tried life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said nobody witnessed the shooting, but investigators are still canvassing the area, looking for video from doorbell cameras on homes nearby that may have caught something and are hoping to get a description of the suspects involved.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

