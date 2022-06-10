Teenager hit by car while running to catch bus, police say

Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager running to try to catch a bus was hit by a car on the east side, police said.

Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her in the arm and shoulders.

She did have some upper body injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver did stop and assisted the victim and police with the investigation. That driver is not facing charges.

The VIA bus was not involved in the accident.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

