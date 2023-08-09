Arrest made in connection with 2022 murder of man on the south side

Police say the murder happened in July of 2022 off South Flores and Beatrice on the south side.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police have made an arrest in a murder case after a year-long search for a suspect.

Jaime Garza, 24, is now charged with killing 28-year-old Luis Flores. Police say the murder happened in July of 2022 off South Flores and Beatrice on the south side.

Surveillance video showed a struggle at the victim's truck before Garza fires his gun. Police say he then fired more rounds before driving off in the victim's truck, leaving him to die.

Despite a warrant out for the murder, Garza was not charged until Wednesday when he was arrested and brought in for an unrelated charge.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.